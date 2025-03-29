Why is the US State Department Urging Citizens to Leave Syria Immediately? | Image: X

New Delhi: The US Embassy in Damascus and the State Department on Saturday issued an urgent advisory, urging all American citizens to leave Syria immediately due to heightened attack risks during Eid al-Fitr, a major Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

In a statement on its official website, the embassy announced that the US State Department had upgraded Syria's travel advisory to Level 4 – "Do Not Travel" – due to increased threats targeting diplomatic missions, international organizations, and public institutions in Damascus.

‘Do Not Travel’ To Syria

The statement said, "The US Department of State cautions U.S. citizens of the increased possibility of attacks during Eid al-Fitr holiday, which could target embassies, international organizations, and Syrian public institutions in Damascus. Methods of attack could include, but are not limited to, individual attackers, armed gunmen, or the use of explosive devices. The Travel Advisory for Syria is at Level 4: Do Not Travel."

The advisory remains in effect due to severe risks of terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, hostage-taking, armed conflict, and unlawful detention, statement added.

It outlined possible attack methods, such as lone assailants, armed gunmen, and explosives.

Diplomatic Services Suspended Since 2012

The US Embassy reminded that American diplomatic services in Syria have been suspended since 2012, meaning it cannot offer routine consular assistance to US nationals there.