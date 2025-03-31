Why Kim Kardashian’s Bid For OJ Simpson’s Bible Was Rejected? Sold For $65,800 At Auction | Image: X

New York: The executor of Simpson’s estate, Malcolm LaVergne, put the Bible gifted to OJ Simpson from his former defense attorney, the late Robert Kardashian, up for auction earlier this month, with Robert’s daughter, Kim Kardashian, offering $15,000 for it.

However, the offer was later turned down, since the item had been under contract with the court to be auctioned off.

Bible Sold For $65,800, Kim's Offer Rejected

The Bible, featuring Roberts' full name on the cover, was sold for $65,800, according to Goldin Auctions. A total of 49 bids were placed, with 14 on Saturday. The winning bid was placed at 10:42 p.m. on Sunday.

LaVergne told TMZ that he is unsure of the identity of the new owner. LaVergne later explained to People why Kim Kardashian's offer to buy the book was turned down.

“The amount is why I had no choice, because why would I spend $15,000 of estate money — why would I spend $15,000 in attorney’s fees — to sell it to Kim for $15,000?” he said.

“That’s a zero-sum game. That’s a bad business model. If Kim had offered $150,000 for it, we would've been in court getting this approved outside of the auction.” he added.

Simpson's Bible

Robert gifted Simpson the Bible in 1994 after the former athlete was arrested and charged with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Simpson was acquitted in 1995 following one of the most high-profile trials in US criminal history.

“OJ, This book will help,” the lawyer, who died in 2003 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer, wrote inside the religious text. “God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book everyday."

"God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you.” Robert wrote.

Simpson’s trial drew widespread media attention, with Robert serving as one of the six attorneys on his defense team. Robert and Simpson met while they were students at the University of Southern California, quickly becoming close friends and business partners, investing in Juice Inc and Concert Cinema.