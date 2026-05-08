Why Putin Hiding in Bunkers? Assassination Fears Spark Fresh Speculation

Security arrangements for the Russian President have been increased in fear of a potential assassination, and there are also growing concerns over his isolation during the Ukraine war. The elite Russian force, the Federal Protective Service (FSO), has moved ahead with proactive measures in recent months.

Moreover, sources familiar with the President in the capital and a person close to European Intelligence have told newspapers that the Russian President is now spending longer periods in underground bunkers overseeing the war and is now detached from the civilian governance program.

Deepening Isolation and Drone Threats

According to reports, the isolation of the Russian President has deepened since the COVID-19 pandemic. By March, the Kremlin became more aware of the possibility of a coup attempt or a drone strike.

A person familiar with Vladimir Putin reportedly said that the shock of the Ukrainian drone "Operation Spiderweb" is still there. Reports also claimed that Ukrainian drones had targeted Russian airfields beyond the Arctic Circle. Moreover, another source close to the President said that concerns increased after the United States seized Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in January.

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Heightened Security Protocols

Since then, the FSO has increased security protocols. According to a European intelligence-linked source, the Russian President has reduced his public visits, while security screenings and "area cleansing" for those visits have become stricter.

Vladimir Putin and his family are no longer living at their residences in the Moscow region or the Valdai estate in Northwest Russia. Instead, the President is believed to be spending long hours in bunkers. One of these is located in the Krasnodar Region in Southern Russia, where he works for weeks at a time.

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According to reports, Russian State Media is relying on pre-recorded footage of the President to preserve the appearance of a normal schedule.

Furthermore, security restrictions for staff and people working closely with the Russian President have been expanded. Staff members, including cooks, photographers, and bodyguards, are reportedly barred from using public transport and are no longer allowed to carry electronic items, such as phones or internet-enabled devices, near him. Surveillance cameras have also been installed in their homes.

Defensive Measures in Moscow

Sources familiar with Putin said that internet shutdowns in Moscow are linked to heightened security arrangements and efforts to defend against potential drone attacks. European intelligence sources also stated that FSO agents have expanded large-scale security cleansing, deploying dog squads and stationing forces along the Moscow River to counter potential drone threats.

Internal tensions within the Russian leadership have intensified following a series of high-level assassinations, including the death of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov. During a security summit late last year, the heads of Russia’s primary intelligence and military branches reportedly traded accusations over these security failures.

FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov criticized the Defense Ministry for its lack of a specialized protection unit for high-ranking officers, while National Guard leader Viktor Zolotov attributed the lapses to a severe shortage of equipment and personnel. In response to these vulnerabilities, Vladimir Putin has shifted oversight to the Federal Protective Service, tasking them with the personal security of ten key generals.

The Influence of the Security Apparatus

Political analysts, including Andrei Kolesnikov, suggest that Putin has become increasingly isolated and reliant on a narrow circle of security officials who now influence almost every aspect of Russian life.

Kolesnikov likens the President’s current posture to a man hiding behind a veil, selectively listening only to those within his immediate security apparatus while expecting the general public to endure escalating restrictions. This atmosphere of insulation is further compounded by a noticeable decrease in the President's genuine public engagements, which experts believe reflects both heightened personal security concerns and a widening gap between the Kremlin’s priorities and the reality of the Russian citizenry.

Rising Public Dissatisfaction

Public dissatisfaction is simultaneously rising due to a combination of economic and digital pressures, ranging from aggressive small business taxation and livestock culls in Siberia to frequent internet shutdowns. This frustration found a massive audience through an appeal by lifestyle blogger Viktoria Bonya, whose viral video claiming that the public lives in fear forced a rare acknowledgment from the Kremlin.