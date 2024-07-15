Published 08:50 IST, July 16th 2024
Trump's Close Call And Inside America's Long History Of Presidential Assassination Attempts
The US political history is not unfamiliar with these kind of political assassination bids. 4 sitting presidents have lost their lives to an assassin’s bullet.
- World
- 5 min read
Reported by: Abhishek Kapoor
Edited by: Manisha Roy
Why the US Sees a History of Assassination Attempts: Insights from Trump's Close Call | Image: AP
5 min read
