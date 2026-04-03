Why Trump Sacked His Army Chief Gen Randy George?

In the middle of an escalating war with Iran, US President Donald Trump has removed the Army’s top uniformed officer, a sudden move that has raised serious questions about military leadership and strategy at a critical moment in the war.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday asked Army Chief Gen Randy George to step down with immediate effect. The Pentagon has offered no official reason for the decision, only stating that George would be “retiring” as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army.

A sudden exit in the middle of war

The timing of the move is what has drawn the most attention. The US is currently weeks into coordinated military operations with Israel against Iran, with no clear end in sight.

Removing the Army chief during an active war is highly unusual and has led to speculation about internal disagreements, strategic shifts or broader changes in military leadership.

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Adding to the churn, two other senior Army officers, Gen David Hodne and Maj Gen. William Green, have also been removed, again without any explanation.

Who replaces him?

Gen Christopher LaNeve will take over as acting Army chief. His rise has been swift, moving from a two-star general just two years ago to now leading the Army on an interim basis.

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LaNeve was previously serving as Hegseth’s top military aide and was quickly elevated within the ranks, signalling the administration’s preference for a new leadership circle.

Gen Christopher LaNeve. | Image: X

A pattern of firings

This is not an isolated decision. Since taking office, Hegseth has overseen the removal or early exit of more than a dozen top generals and admirals across the US military.

Earlier this year, the administration had already sacked key figures, including the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and top Navy and Air Force leaders. Gen Randy George, however, had survived that initial purge, until now.

The repeated shake-ups suggest a broader effort by the Trump administration to reshape military leadership during wartime.

War intensifies with no clear plan

The leadership overhaul comes as the war with Iran continues to escalate.

Iran has stepped up missile attacks targeting Israel and Gulf states, claiming it still has significant hidden stockpiles of weapons. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes in Lebanon against Iran-backed Hezbollah have resulted in dozens of casualties.

On the ground, the US is deploying additional forces, including paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division and thousands of marines to the Middle East. However, the administration has not clarified whether it plans to send ground troops into Iran.

Trump’s hardline message

In a prime-time address, Trump signalled an aggressive approach going forward.

“We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks,” he said, adding that the US would push Iran “back to the Stone Ages”.

The statement drew sharp criticism from Iran, which responded by calling the remarks a sign of “ignorance, not strength”.

Why was he removed?

With no official explanation, multiple theories are emerging:

Strategic differences over how the war should be fought

Push for loyal leadership aligned closely with the administration

Internal restructuring amid a prolonged and uncertain conflict

However, none of these have been confirmed by the Pentagon.

The bigger picture

Gen Randy George, a West Point graduate and veteran of the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan, had been serving as Army chief since 2023. His abrupt removal, especially during wartime, underscores the volatility within the US military leadership under the current administration.