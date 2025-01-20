Why Vivek Ramaswamy Might Exit Elon Musk's DOGE?

Washington: Vivek Ramaswamy, co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Elon Musk, is reportedly contemplating stepping down to focus on his campaign for Ohio governor.

The reason for the departure is amid reported tensions within DOGE and growing criticism of Ramaswamy's involvement in the project.

Is Ramaswamy Leaving DOGE?

CBS News has confirmed through multiple sources that the American entrepreneur and politician, who ran against Trump in the 2024 presidential race before withdrawing and supporting him, plans to announce his Ohio gubernatorial campaign by the end of January.

As per the reports, tensions have emerged between Ramaswamy and the DOGE staff, with subtle hints about his departure. "Vivek has worn out his welcome," a source close to Trump told CBS.

Vice President-elect JD Vance has vacated his US Senate seat in Ohio. To fill the vacancy, Governor Mike DeWine appointed Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, who will serve until a special election in November 2026. With Husted moving to the Senate, the lieutenant governor position is now open. No comments have been made by Ramaswamy.

DOGE Meeting in Musk's Absence

Ramaswamy attended an all-hands meeting for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at SpaceX headquarters in Washington on Saturday, according to sources familiar with the department's operations. Notably, Elon Musk, Ramaswamy's co-leader in the initiative, was absent from the meeting.

According to insiders, the division of labor between Musk and Ramaswamy has been clear. While Musk is focused on the broader vision for DOGE, Ramaswamy takes charge of deregulation, with the rest of the team responsible for executing the strategies. Some in Trump’s circle also see Ramaswamy’s emerging gubernatorial campaign as a way to streamline Musk’s leadership within DOGE.