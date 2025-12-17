Widespread Protests Grip PoJK Over Persistent Power Cuts

Rawalakot, PoJK: Massive protests have erupted across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as residents express outrage over prolonged and frequent electricity outages.

Large crowds took to the streets in Rawalakot, Sudhnoti, Khaigala and surrounding areas, carrying placards and chanting slogans against the Pakistan government, local authorities and the power department.

The demonstrations reflect growing frustration over years of mismanagement, unfulfilled promises and the denial of basic civic facilities.

Locals say daily power cuts lasting 10 to 14 hours have made life unbearable, especially during the harsh winter months.

Many accused authorities of supplying electricity generated locally through hydropower projects to other regions, particularly Punjab province, while leaving residents in PoJK in darkness.

Schools, colleges, online classes and businesses have all been badly affected, compounding economic and social hardships.

Heating appliances, essential for winter survival, remain unusable, worsening residents' suffering.

Residents also raised concerns over high electricity bills, taxes and threats of disconnection, calling the system a tool to suppress public dissent.

Traders voluntarily shut shops in solidarity, and roads were blocked during the protests, highlighting the widespread nature of public anger.

Protest leaders warned that unless an uninterrupted power supply is restored and local residents are given priority, the unrest could escalate into a larger, organised movement.

They said the government and concerned authorities would be fully responsible for any further deterioration in public order.