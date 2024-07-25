Published 07:47 IST, July 25th 2024
Wildfires Reach Jasper's Outskirts, Forcing Mass Evacuations and Straining Firefighting Efforts
One of two wildfires bearing down on the town of Jaspar in the Canadian Rockies' largest national park reached the southern outskirts
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
One of two wildfires bearing down on the town of Jaspar in the Canadian Rockies' largest national park reached the southern outskirts | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:47 IST, July 25th 2024