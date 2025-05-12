‘Will be waiting for Putin…’: Zelenksyy Hopes Ceasefire with Russia Starting Tomorrow

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed hope for a full and lasting ceasefire with Russia, set to begin tomorrow. After a press conference, Zelenskyy shared a social media post that reads, "We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings."

Zelenksyy Hopes Ceasefire with Russia Starting Tomorrow

His statement comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and seek a negotiated resolution to the conflict that has gripped Ukraine for months. Zelenskyy also revealed his plans to personally meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on Thursday.

"We expect a ceasefire from tomorrow – complete and lasting, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for reasons why they cannot," he wrote in another post.

The anticipated meeting represents a possible turning point in peace negotiations; however, doubts persist about Russia's commitment to honouring the ceasefire agreement.

While international mediators are working towards a lasting resolution, international relations experts caution that previous attempts at ceasefire have faced challenges, including violations and renewed escalations.

As global leaders monitor the situation closely, Ukraine remains committed to diplomatic dialogue, stressing that ending the violence is essential for the country's reconstruction and long-term stability.