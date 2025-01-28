Will Elon Musk Get an Office in The White House? Here's What Donald Trump Said

Washington: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently donated $277 million to Donald Trump's presidential campaign, has been appointed as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration. However, despite his high-profile role, the tech billionaire will not be receiving a coveted spot in the White House's West Wing. Instead, his office has been set up in a separate building nearby.

During a press briefing, President Donald Trump addressed questions regarding Musk's workspace. When asked if the Tesla boss would have an office inside the West Wing, Trump categorically denied it.

"No, no, it's not Elon's office," the President clarified.

Trump elaborated on the purpose of the office designated for Musk and his team. "We have an office that's set up for purposes of - when I do an executive order, that the order is carried out, not that it sits around for three months. And we'll have about 20 people, maybe more, working out of that office," Trump explained.

The President referred to the space as a "go get 'em office," emphasising that its primary function is to ensure the efficient execution of executive orders. "There's about 20 or 25 people that will be working out of that office, and it's really about making sure things get done," he added.