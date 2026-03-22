'Will Fully Close Strait of Hormuz If...': Iran's Firm Warning After Trump's Threat

Tehran: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday issued a firm warning to US President Donald Trump and said that it will fully close the Strait of Hormuz if USA attacks Tehran's energy facilities.

This comes hours after Trump gave a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. In a post made on Saturday, Trump had warned that if Iran doesn't fully open the strait within 48 hours, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants.

The IRGC has also stated that Israel’s power plants, energy infrastructure and information and communication technology would be “extensively targeted”. It also warned to “completely destroy” companies in the region with American shareholders.

Iran War

The United States of America and Israel launched joint airstrikes on Iran on February 28 in a massive military operation, codenamed ‘Operation Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel. Iran retaliated and launched attacks on US military bases located in different countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Iran codenamed its retaliation 'Operation True Promise IV'.

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This operation against the positions of American-Zionist terrorists in the heart of the occupied territories and American terrorist bases began with massive explosions under the blessed code name 'Ya Hassan ibn Ali (peace be upon him)'.”

The war has entered its 23rd day today (March 22).