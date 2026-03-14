Updated 14 March 2026 at 17:06 IST
'Will Help Indian Brothers & Sisters Solve Problem of Oil and Gas': Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Amid Hormuz Tensions
Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, has affirmed Iran's commitment to helping India address shortages of oil and gas, if any. He also responded affirmatively to questions about free passage of Indian vessels through Strait of Hormuz.
- World News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: In a significant outreach amid escalating regional tensions and rising concerns over energy supplies in India, Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, has affirmed Iran's commitment to helping its "brothers and sisters" in India address shortages of oil and gas.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr. Ilahi highlighted the deep solidarity between the two nations.
"I can say that for the majority of Indians, their hearts are with Iran... I can even say they are against the war," he stated.
He added that this support has been communicated back to authorities in Iran: "We informed our people in Iran about the solidarity of our brothers and sisters in India. We also told them that now they are suffering from a shortage of gas and petrol, and help and support them."
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Emphasizing practical steps already underway, Dr. Ilahi revealed efforts by the Iranian embassy: "Our embassy also tried several times to help with this issue and to solve the problem for our dear brothers and sisters in India."
He further mentioned hearing about initiatives to facilitate passage for Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, responding affirmatively to questions about free passage: "Yes. I heard that our embassy tried to provide an opportunity for some Indian ships to cross the Strait of Hormuz."
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The comments come against the backdrop of ongoing West Asia developments impacting global energy flows, though Dr. Ilahi clarified that the Strait of Hormuz has not been formally closed, with some ships still able to navigate despite challenges.
Dr. Ilahi also underscored the longstanding goodwill from Iran's leadership toward India.
"Ayatollah Ali Khamenei loved India. He insisted several times on good collaboration and cooperation between Iran and India," he said, noting similar sentiments from the Supreme Leader's son during meetings.
This assurance reflects the strong cultural and strategic ties between Iran and India, with Tehran expressing readiness to support India in navigating current energy difficulties through diplomatic and practical channels.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 14 March 2026 at 17:06 IST