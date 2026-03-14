'Will Help Indian Brothers & Sisters Solve Problem of Oil and Gas': Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader Amid Hormuz Tensions | Image: ANI

New Delhi: In a significant outreach amid escalating regional tensions and rising concerns over energy supplies in India, Dr. Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, has affirmed Iran's commitment to helping its "brothers and sisters" in India address shortages of oil and gas.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr. Ilahi highlighted the deep solidarity between the two nations.

"I can say that for the majority of Indians, their hearts are with Iran... I can even say they are against the war," he stated.

He added that this support has been communicated back to authorities in Iran: "We informed our people in Iran about the solidarity of our brothers and sisters in India. We also told them that now they are suffering from a shortage of gas and petrol, and help and support them."

Advertisement

Emphasizing practical steps already underway, Dr. Ilahi revealed efforts by the Iranian embassy: "Our embassy also tried several times to help with this issue and to solve the problem for our dear brothers and sisters in India."

He further mentioned hearing about initiatives to facilitate passage for Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, responding affirmatively to questions about free passage: "Yes. I heard that our embassy tried to provide an opportunity for some Indian ships to cross the Strait of Hormuz."

Advertisement

The comments come against the backdrop of ongoing West Asia developments impacting global energy flows, though Dr. Ilahi clarified that the Strait of Hormuz has not been formally closed, with some ships still able to navigate despite challenges.

Dr. Ilahi also underscored the longstanding goodwill from Iran's leadership toward India.

"Ayatollah Ali Khamenei loved India. He insisted several times on good collaboration and cooperation between Iran and India," he said, noting similar sentiments from the Supreme Leader's son during meetings.