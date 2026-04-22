Will Islamabad Talks 2.0 Kick Off This Weekend? Trump's 'Good News On Friday' Hint Meets Iran's Snub

New Delhi: As the world waits patiently for the second round of peace negotatiations in Islamabad after the US announced an extension of its ceasefire, while maintaining a hard-line yet optimistic stance towards the Islamic Regime in Iran, Donald Trump has offered a fresh hint, saying that the two warring sides may be back to the negotiating table within the next 36-72 hours.

Trump said that "good news" regarding the much-anticipated talks with Iran may come as soon as Friday, the New York Post reported. Citing sources in Islamabad, the publication said that the talks between the two sides may resume within that that timeframe.

In a text message to the Post on whether a possible deal can be signed within that time limit, Trump said, "It's possible! President DJT."

Here's How Iran Responed

While Trump never outrightly mentioned if the talks will actually resume this Friday, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency denyied arriving at any such decision and even accused Trump of “lying”.

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"Trump lied again. Iran currently has no decision to negotiate on Friday", it posted on X.

Iran also came down heavily on US President Donald Trump who had claimed that the Iranian leadership is “seriously fractured”, and accused him of spreading falsehoods and engaging in propaganda.

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Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy of Communications and Information Dissemination in the office of the President of Iran, said that assertions of division among Iran's leadership are part of an “enemy's unplayed political and propaganda game.”

In a post on X, Tabatabaei emphasised unity within the country, stating, “The line of discord and division among the country's highest officials is the enemy's unplayed political and propaganda game against Iran. The unity and consensus among the field, the street, and diplomacy these days is unprecedented and exemplary.”

He further criticised the US, in a veiled reference, saying, “Instead of weaving lies, they should cease their breaches of promise, bullying, and deceit; the door to negotiation based on fairness, dignity, and rationality remains open.”

No Deadline This Time

The report about the US President choosing to side with optimism on the negotiations come hours after he unexpectedly extended the US ceasefire with Iran, even though he had earlier stated that there is no chance of extending the ceasefire and had even warned of a resumption of bombing after it expired.

Interestingly, Trump has refrained from fixing any deadline to the ceasefire, while he has been fixated on giving one deadline after another to the Islamic Republic of Iran. The extension also comes after the Pakistani leadership, especially its Army Chief Field Marshall Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had requested the Trump administration of doing so.

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

However, the contested blockade, which has emerged as a thorn in the peace negotiations, continue to stand.

"I have...directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their (Iran's) proposal is submitted," Trump added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went on to thank Trump for extending the ceasefire, signalling the importance Islamabad has gained internationally, given its geostrategic location and its close ties with both the Americans and its immediate neighbour, Iran.

The ceasefire extension came after the collapse of the second round of talks between Iran and the US as the deadline for the initial two-week ceasefire deal still loomed.

'Iran Collapsing Financially'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Tehran is "starving for cash" and is allegedly “losing 500 Million Dollars a day.” He further stated that the Iranian leadership is under significant internal pressure, with the "Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid."

"Iran is collapsing financially! They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately- Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!" the post read.

Naval Blockade Violation of Ceasefire

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani however said that Tehran is willing to resume talks only after the United States ends its naval blockade of Iranian ports, which Iran considers a violation of the ceasefire deal.

Citing an interview given by Iravani to Rudlaw News Network at the UN HQ, Tasnim News Agency reported that the Iranian envoy emphasised that for any dialogue to proceed, Washington must first halt its "ceasefire violations".