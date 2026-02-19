'Will Not Hesitate To Act': Pak Defence Minister Warns Of Possible Air Strikes In Afghanistan If Militant Attacks Continue

Islamabad: Pakistan would not hesitate to conduct air operations inside Afghanistan if cross-border militant attacks continue to escalate, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reportedly said in a recent interview. This comes amid already strained bilateral relations and regional security tensions, and after a deadly bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that killed several Pakistani security personnel, intensifying security concerns along border regions.

According to reports, Asif said in a recent interview with a foreign broadcaster that Islamabad would not hesitate to carry out airstrikes if armed groups persist in using Afghan territory to target Pakistan. “We will not hesitate to act,” he said, implying that military options remained available and could be exercised if necessary.

Pakistani officials have repeatedly alleged that militants operating from Afghanistan are responsible for a surge in cross-border violence.

Asif claimed that banned groups including Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State militants, continue to function from Afghan soil. He argued that such groups could not have operated against Pakistan without the tacit support of authorities exercising control there.

The defence minister further alleged that New Delhi, Kabul and militant groups maintained contacts with networks targeting Pakistan. He reportedly said Islamabad would avoid confrontation if Kabul could guarantee that its territory would not be used for hostile activities.

Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan had recently said that trade and diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan’s Taliban administration would remain suspended unless alleged militant safe havens were dismantled.

Afghan authorities led by the Taliban have consistently denied allowing armed groups to operate from their territory. However, tensions between the two nations continue to flare up

Asif acknowledged his participation in meetings held in Istanbul, Doha and Kabul for the attempt of diplomatic mediation between Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, it has produced no tangible results.