'Will Respond With Full Force: Iran Warns US Over 'Slightest Mistake' Amid Fragile Ceasefire Negotiations

New Delhi: In a stern warning, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declared that Tehran is ready to deliver a forceful retaliation against any further escalation. He asserted that throughout the ongoing friction with the United States and Israel, Iran has significantly bolstered its military readiness and strategic positioning to counter potential threats.

Signalling a firm stance amid fragile ceasefire negotiations, Ghalibaf said, "“We are fully prepared. If they make even the slightest mistake, we will respond with force."

He emphasized that Iran's current tactical capabilities have advanced considerably, marking a significant leap forward from its positions in previous engagements.

“We are definitely a head and shoulders above the past in offensive capabilities and design in the third imposed war, and we saw this on the battlefield," he said.

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While acknowledging Washington’s superior military resources, Ghalibaf maintained that Tehran’s strategic planning allows it to effectively neutralize the advantages held by its adversaries.

“We are not militarily stronger than America. It is clear that they have more money, equipment, and resources, and because they have carried out so many aggressions around the world, they also have more experience than us," he said.

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America’s servant and agent

Labeling Israel as "America’s servant and agent in the region," Ghalibaf argued that the United States and its allies have suffered from critical failures in their strategic calculations.

“We fought in an asymmetric war in such a way that, with our own design and preparedness, we pushed the enemy back. The enemy had money and resources, but did not act correctly in design. They make mistakes in strategic decisions. They are wrong about our people, just as they are wrong in their military design," he said.

Criticism of US

Ghalibaf further criticized Washington’s involvement in the conflict, contending that U.S. decision-making remains heavily influenced by Israel, which he suggested contradicts the stated "America First" doctrine.

“The US government claims that ‘America First’ is important to it, but in practice, it has shown that Israel is first for it, because it makes decisions based on false information from Israel," he said.

Accusations on Israel

Additionally, he accused Iran’s adversaries of orchestrating efforts to destabilize the nation’s economy.

“The enemy sought regime change and to ‘Venezuelanize’ Iran in order to auction off our oil, but it failed," he said.

Iran's military

Highlighting the advancements in Iran’s military hardware, Ghalibaf noted that Tehran has specifically bolstered its defensive capabilities to counter aerial threats.

“In the technical field, we hit about 180 drones, a capability we did not have in the defensive domain during the previous war. All of these events happened in just a few months," he said.