'Will Take India-Japan friendship to Greater Heights': PM Modi Congratulates Japan's First Female PM Sanae Takaichi For Winning Snap Polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for her “landmark victory” in the country, being the country's first female candidate to win the top post.

“Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity. I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights,” PM Modi said in her congratulatory message.

Takaichi's alliance was projected to win 328 of the 465 seats in the Japanese parliament's lower house. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) alone crossed the 233 seats needed for a majority. Takaichi, a conservative leader is said to be inspired by Britain's "Iron Lady" Margaret Thatcher.

Along with her coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, Takaichi's alliance now has a majority of two-thirds of seats in the Japanese parliament. This outstanding seat tally will help her control the upper chamber in the Parliament, which she does not control at present.

The impressive electoral score would help Takaichi make progress on the country's right-wing agenda that aims to boost the island nation's economy and military capabilities as tensions grow with China and she tries to nurture ties with the United States.

While Takaichi is hugely popular, the Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed Japan for most of the last seven decades, has struggled from funding and religious scandals in recent years. Takaichi called Sunday’s early election only after three months in office, hoping to turn that around before her popularity fades.

Takaichi took office as Japan’s first female PM in October 2025 and pledged to “work, work, work,” and her playful and tough style has resonated with younger fans.

Takaichi's Right-Wing Policies

The resounding victory by Takaichi’s coalition suggests a significant shift to the right in Japan’s security, immigration and other policies. Her right-wing partner and JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, said that his party will serve as an “accelerator.”