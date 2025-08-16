'Will You Stop Killing Civilians ?': Reporters Bombard Putin With Sharp Questions At Alaska Summit

Anchorage: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in Anchorage, Alaska, for the long-awaited Alaska summit aimed at discussing a potential peace roadmap for the Ukraine–Russia war.

The two leaders kicked off the event on Saturday (Friday in the U.S.) with a warm handshake during the welcome ceremony. As they stood for photographs, foreign journalists called out questions on topics ranging from civilian casualties to the possibility of a ceasefire in the three-year-old conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin found himself at the center of an unexpected media encounter, as reporters bombarded him with questions upon his arrival for talks with President Trump on the Ukraine war.

One reporter asked, “When will you stop killing civilians?” prompting a gesture from Putin suggesting he could not hear. Another queried why Trump should trust his words, while there was no definitive answer to whether he would agree to a ceasefire.

The following were the questions asked by the media:

Q1. President Putin, will you agree to a ceasefire?

Q2. Mr President, what’s your message to Vladimir Putin

Q3. Mr President, did you underestimate Ukraine?

Q4. President Putin, will you stop killing Ukrainians?

Q5. President Putin, will you commit to not killing any more civilians?

Q6. President Putin, why will President Trump trust your word now?

Putin appeared momentarily taken aback by the volley of simultaneous questions, while Trump looked on.

The U.S. President, known for offering lengthy remarks at the start of meetings with world leaders, remained silent. When a journalist called out, “Can you make a deal with him, sir?” Trump did not reply. Instead, he smiled, leaned toward his interpreter, and whispered something. Neither leader delivered opening statements.

As the press was about to be escorted out, reporters once again called out queries. This time, Trump offered only a brief, “Thank you very much,” before the media was ushered away.

Such open and unscripted exchanges are rare at events attended by the Russian leader, where the press pool typically consists of reporters approved by the state.

Later, both leaders sat side by side at a U.S. base, accompanied by their respective delegations, against a backdrop reading “Pursuing Peace.”

The Alaska meeting marks a rare in-person discussion between the American and Russian Presidents amid ongoing hostilities in Ukraine, with both leaders facing intense scrutiny from domestic and international audiences.

The White House has confirmed that an anticipated private one-on-one meeting between the two leaders has been scrapped. “President Trump will be joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for the bilateral portion of the summit,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters aboard Air Force One.