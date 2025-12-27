Winter Storm Hits US Airlines: Over 1800 Flights Cancelled As Severe Weather Brings Snow And Ice To Northeast

New York: A severe winter storm has wrought havoc on peak holiday travel in the United States (US), forcing multiple airlines to cancel over 1800 flights and delay thousands more. According to reports, the treacherous weather conditions have affected major airports, including John F Kennedy Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. In the wake of the prevailing severe winter conditions, multiple warnings have been issued regarding hazardous travel conditions and major disruption.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings for winter storm Devin, predicting heavy snowfall and ice across the Great Lakes, northern Mid-Atlantic, and southern New England. The storm is expected to bring 4-8 inches of snowfall to areas like upstate New York, New York City, and Long Island, with some regions potentially seeing up to 9 inches.

As the holiday season ends, millions of Americans are facing travel chaos across multiple cities. Amidst the prevailing aviation crisis in the US, around 109.5 million people are expected to hit the roads. As a major population shifts towards driving, the situation has amplified the danger posed by flooding, blizzards, snow, and ice.

Flight Disruptions And Cancellations

According to reports, JetBlue Airways has cancelled 225 flights, the highest among carriers, followed by Delta Air Lines cancelling 186, Republic Airways cancelling 155, American Airlines cancelling 96, and United Airlines cancelling 82. As per reports, a total of 1802 flights were cancelled, and 22,349 were delayed, as of 4.04 pm local time, according to FlightAware.

Advertisement

As per the weather forecast department, winter storm warnings and advisories cover a vast area, from the West Coast to the Northeast and Alaska, affecting states like California, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. The department stated that heavy snow is expected in the West, with areas above 8000 feet in California's Mono County possibly seeing 1-3 feet of snowfall.

Meanwhile, New York and New Jersey have declared a state of emergency, with commercial vehicle restrictions in place on some roads, including interstate highways. "This storm will cause dangerous road conditions and impact holiday travel," New Jersey's Acting Governor Tahesha Way warned, urging travellers to avoid roads.

Advertisement

Notably, the extreme weather coincides with La Nina's return, a climate pattern linked to cooling Pacific waters that can disrupt economies and trigger disasters worldwide. "La Niña winters are notorious for their volatility," said Matt Rogers, president of the Commodity Weather Group.