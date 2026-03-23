‘WITCH’ OR ‘WHICH’? Spelling Mistake In Trump’s Truth Social Post On De-Escalation With Iran

United States: US President Donald Trump, who is well known for stirring controversy through his Truth Social posts, has once again found himself in the limelight, this time not just for the substance of his announcement, but for the spelling errors within it. In a post addressing a possible de-escalation with Iran, Trump made not one but two noticeable mistakes, writing “PLEASE” instead of “PLEASED” and “WITCH” instead of “WHICH.”

What Did Trump Announce?

In the post, Trump said that Washington and Tehran were involved in “very good and productive conversations” over the past couple of days regarding a “complete and total resolution” of hostilities in the Middle East.

Trump claimed that he had given the "Department of War" instructions to delay all military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, subject to the outcome of continuing negotiations, based on the "tenor and tone" of these talks.

The action represents the US President's first potential de-escalation signal since the conflict started on February 28. The situation is still unclear, though, as Tehran has not yet confirmed whether it is willing to formally engage or accept any US demands.

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Moments After Iran’s FM Announced Talks With America ‘Over Forever’

Trump’s announcement comes at a sharply contradictory moment. Just hours earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had declared that negotiations with the US were effectively over.

Araghchi accused Washington of betrayal, alleging that the US launched attacks despite assurances of non-aggression during Oman-mediated talks.

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This is what Araghchi said:

“The negotiations with the Americans are over forever... a bitter experience and betrayal after promises of no attack!”

He further added:

"There is no longer any room for dialogue with the Americans. They deceived us with promises of no attack, and even after achieving noticeable progress in the negotiations, they decided to attack us anyway. The experience is exceedingly bitter, and trust is completely nonexistent. The regional war closes the doors of diplomacy forever!"

What’s Happening on the Ground?

Even as Trump signals a temporary pause, the scenario on the ground remains tense. Iranian officials have issued a warning that if more attacks take place, they are ready to escalate the situation by striking power plants and placing naval mines throughout the Persian Gulf. Additionally, Tehran has published maps showing possible targets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, and Israel's two biggest power plants.