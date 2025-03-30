Woman Loses 15 Kgs Using AI. Here’s How She Did It

Instead of following extreme diets or intense workout routines, she relied on AI tools like Copilot to calculate her Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE). | Image: Freepik

New Delhi: A woman on Instagram shared how she successfully lost 15 kgs by using AI-generated prompts to tailor her diet, exercise, and hydration plan.

Instead of following extreme diets or intense workout routines, she relied on AI tools like Copilot to calculate her Total Daily Energy Expenditure (TDEE) and develop a sustainable weight loss strategy.

Calculating TDEE

She used a simple AI prompt, "Hi, I am (age), I weigh (weight), I have a (sedentary to very active) lifestyle, I am (gender), and I am (height). Calculate my TDEE." Based on the AI’s response, she learned that at 6 feet tall, her TDEE was around 2,000 calories per day.

Creating a Calorie Deficit

To lose weight without feeling deprived, she asked AI, "Using my TDEE, how many calories do I need to take in each day to stay in a calorie deficit without starving myself?" AI recommended eating 200–500 calories less than her TDEE, which allowed for steady weight loss without extreme hunger.

Setting Protein Intake for Fat Loss & Muscle Gain

To prevent muscle loss and skin sagging, she used another AI prompt, "Based on my TDEE, how many grams of protein should I eat daily to lose fat while gaining muscle?" AI provided a daily protein target to help her retain muscle while shedding fat.

Staying Hydrated to Curb Cravings

To manage hunger and reduce cravings, she asked AI, "How much water should I drink daily?"

AI recommended 2-3 liters per day (about *five 500ml bottles) to stay full and prevent sugar cravings.