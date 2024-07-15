Published 14:25 IST, July 15th 2024
Woman Sues JetBlue For $1.5Mn, Alleges She Was Severely Burned by Hot Tea Water During Turbulence
Identified as Tahjana Lewis, the woman was travelling with her family on JetBlue flight 2237 from Orlando to Hartford, Connecticut, on May 15.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Woman Sues JetBlue For $1.5Mn, Alleges She Was Severely Burned by Hot Tea Water During Turbulence | Image: JetBlue
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:25 IST, July 15th 2024