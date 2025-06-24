'Won't Accept Any Harassment': Ayatollah Khamenei After Iran Strikes US Airbase In Qatar

Updated 24 June 2025 at 02:01 IST
Tehran: After Iran’s missile and drone strikes on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq under Operation Basharat Fateh, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has shared a brief statement on social media.
“We didn’t harm anyone. And we will not accept any harassment from anyone under any circumstances. And we will not submit to anyone’s harassment; this is the logic of the Iranian nation,” Khamenei said.
In his statement he cleared Iran’s stance of non-aggression while firmly rejecting any form of external intimidation or coercion.
His statement came amid heightened regional tensions following US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which Tehran labeled as acts of aggression.
Khamenei framed Iran’s response as measured and defensive, asserting that the Iranian people would never yield to threats or pressure from foreign powers.
Donald Trump's Statement After Iran Strikes Qatar
Meanwhile, US President has also shared his stance on Iran's attack. "Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was 'set free,' because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done. Most importantly, they’ve gotten it all out of their “system,” and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE. I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured. Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
Iran had launched missiles and drones, targeting US military bases in Doha, Qatar amid escalating regional tensions. Explosions echoed across Doha, Qatar, late Monday night as the country’s air defense systems intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at the US Al Udeid Air Base.
However, there are no reports of US casualties, as the state cleared in its statement earlier. The Qatari Ministry of Defence also confirmed the attack by Iran targeting Al Udeid Air Base, which was neutralised by their defence system.
Published 24 June 2025 at 01:57 IST