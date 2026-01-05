'Won't Pay For War...': Protests Rock Brooklyn Detention Center Where Maduro Remains Locked Up

New Delhi: As Venezuela's ousted President Nicolas was imprisoned by the United States after American troops launched multiple airstrikes on his country on Saturday, protests rocked Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn where he remains locked up.

Calling him the 'People's President', the protestors gathering outside the jail demanded the authorities to immediately release him.

A demonstrator stated, "I really want to protect the rule of law," as per multiple media reports.

The decision by President Trump to authorise early morning airstrikes on Caracas and the forcible removal of the Venezuelan leader has been criticised by many as a breach of international law.

Advertisement

Another protestor, condemning the attack and arrest, said that the arrest is not only in violation of international law, but also in violation of U.S. law.

Hitting out at US president, the protestor added that the president does not have the right to take unilateral military action against another country and detain its president, just because they want to.

Advertisement

One protester, Zoe Alexandra, said U.S. President Donald Trump "does not have the right to take unilateral military action against another country and detain its president."

"We're out here to say this is illegal, that we're against what the Trump administration is trying to do, and that we don't want another war," Alexandra said.

The crowd who gathered outside the Brooklyn jail were seen chanting "we won't pay for war and slaughter" while holding signs opposing a U.S. war with the Latin American country.

US Imprisons Nicolas Maduro In 'Hellhole'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by US Army on Saturday on charges of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking, is being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), which is often termed as a “hellhole”. The jail has housed several high-profile individuals in the past and is infamous for its poor living condition.

The Brooklyn Jail, which was established in the early 1990s, holds both male and female prisoners. It has garnered a negative reputation over the years. According to UK media, lawyers have claimed that an inmate was killed inside the prison last summer. They added that in the past three years, at least four captives committed suicide.