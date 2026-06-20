'Won’t Find Men in Hollywood For Movie On Them': Trump Hails PM Modi's Leadership; Lauds Him for Keeping India ‘Out of Wars’

Washington: United States President Donald Trump has showered high praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a “great leader” and a “tough cookie” who has skillfully kept India “out of wars” while steering the world’s most populous nation with remarkable steadiness.

In his remarks, Trump highlighted Modi’s strong and decisive leadership, drawing a vivid comparison to cinematic icons.

“If you make a movie about them, you won’t find men in Hollywood,” Trump said, referring to Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping as among the greatest leaders he has observed.

Trump emphasised Modi’s strategic approach to international affairs.

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“Modi is very good. He stays out of wars, and that’s smart,” the US President noted.

“He leads a nation of 1.5 billion people. India is now the world’s most populous country. Modi is a great leader.”

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The US President also touched upon the evolving economic ties between the two countries.

“We do a lot of business with India today, but now it’s on fair terms,” Trump said. He acknowledged that India previously enjoyed significant trade advantages but clarified that he did not blame India for it, instead pointing to past US policymakers.

Reflecting on Modi’s long tenure, Trump observed the stability he has brought to Indian politics.

“All my life I’ve watched India. They just kept changing, changing, changing. Somebody would be there for six months and then a year and then all of a sudden, Prime Minister Modi ends up there. He has been there for more than 12 years, very solid,” Trump said.

He further described Modi’s personality as a blend of calmness and toughness: “He does it through, like, there’s a great calmness, and yet he’s not a calm person. He’s a very tough guy. I know him very well.”

Trump also called Modi a “highly respected” and “very tough leader,” reinforcing his view of the Indian Prime Minister as one of the standout global figures of the era.