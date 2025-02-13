Wooden Alphabet Set To Toy Train: PM Modi's Eco-friendly Gifts for US Vice President JD Vance's Kids

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with family of US Vice President JD Vance in Paris | Image: X@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented gifts to the kids of US Vice President JD Vance following his bilateral meeting with him on the sidelines of the AI Summit in Paris.

Prime Minister Modi gifted a wooden alphabet set to Mirabel Rose Vance, daughter of US Vice President JD Vance.

The eco-friendly wooden alphabet set is a durable, safe, and engaging learning tool that enhances motor skills and cognitive abilities. Unlike plastic alternatives, it is free from harmful chemicals and supports environmental conservation.

Jigsaw Puzzle Showcasing Indian Folk Paintings

PM Modi gifted a jigsaw puzzle featuring Indian folk paintings to Ewan Blaine Vance, son of the U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

It features Kalighat Pat from West Bengal, known for bold outlines and mythological themes; Santhal Painting, depicting tribal life with earthy tones; and Madhubani Painting from Bihar, famous for intricate patterns and vibrant colors.

The puzzle highlights India's rich artistic heritage, offering both cultural insight and an engaging educational experience.

Wooden Railway Toy Set

PM Modi gifted a wooden railway toy set to Vivek Vance, son of USA Vice President JD Vance.

This wooden railway toy is a timeless classic, combining nostalgia with sustainability. Crafted from natural wood and painted with eco-friendly vegetable dyes, it ensures child safety and environmental consciousness.

The dyes, derived from plants, roots, and flowers, create a soft, earthy color palette, including yellow (turmeric), red (beetroot), blue (indigo), and green (spinach or neem). Reflecting India’s rich wooden toy-making tradition, this handcrafted piece embodies creativity, heritage, and eco-friendly craftsmanship.

PM Modi Gifts Exquisite Dokra Artwork to President Macron

Prime Minister Modi also presented gifts to French President Emmanuel Macron and the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron.

Dokra art, a revered metal-casting tradition from Chhattisgarh, showcases intricate craftsmanship using the ancient lost-wax technique. Rooted in the region’s rich tribal heritage, this artwork depicts traditional musicians in dynamic poses, highlighting the cultural significance of music.

Made from brass and copper, the piece features fine detailing and is enhanced with lapis lazuli and coral for contrast. The labor-intensive casting process reflects the artisans' deep skill and dedication. More than just decoration, this Dokra piece embodies India's rich cultural legacy, celebrating tribal traditions and artistic excellence.

Gift To First Lady of France

The Prime Minister gifted an exquisite silver hand-engraved table mirror with floral and peacock motifs to First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron.

This exquisite silver hand-engraved table mirror from Rajasthan showcases masterful craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Its intricate silver frame features floral and peacock motifs, symbolizing beauty, nature, and grace. Meticulously engraved and polished to a brilliant shine, the mirror reflects Rajasthan’s rich tradition of metalwork.

Crafted by skilled artisans, it serves as both a functional and decorative heirloom, embodying timeless elegance and artistic excellence.