‘Work From Home’: Vietnam Turns to Pandemic-Era Measure to Save Fuel Amid Iran War Crisis

New Delhi: As the nation struggles with gasoline shortages and rising prices brought on by the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States, Vietnam's trade ministry has urged local businesses to encourage employees to work from home wherever possible.

The administration stated in a statement on Tuesday that the action is a part of initiatives to lower fuel usage and lessen the strain on the nation's energy resources. Companies should promote work-from-home options to reduce travel and transportation requirements during the crisis, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam has been among the countries most severely affected by fuel supply disruptions since the conflict began, largely because it relies largely on energy imports from the Middle East. According to the government, the scenario has already resulted in significant price increases and increased strain on the nation's gasoline supplies.

The cost of fuel has increased dramatically in the last few weeks. Since the end of last month, gasoline prices have increased by almost 32%, diesel by 56%, and kerosene by almost 80%, according to data from major fuel trader Petrolimex. Long lines of automobiles and motorcycles were observed at gas stations in the capital city of Hanoi on Tuesday, indicating that the surge has also caused panic buying in some places.

Advertisement

Authorities have advised businesses and consumers against hoarding fuel or engaging in speculation, urging people to use resources responsibly during the disruption.

Additionally, the administration of Vietnam has taken steps to get other energy sources. On Monday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called authorities in Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates to request more fuel and crude oil shipments. Vietnam has made the decision to temporarily reduce fuel import duties, which will be in effect until the end of April, in an effort to stabilize the market.

Advertisement

How the Iran War Has Affected Fuel Prices Worldwide

The conflict involving Iran resulted in significant disruptions in global energy markets, pushing oil prices sharply higher and raising concerns about prolonged supply shortages. Since the conflict started, oil prices have increased by more than 25% worldwide, and economists caution that if shipping bottlenecks persist, prices might rise past $100 per barrel.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for international oil supplies, is a major source of concern. Some of the largest oil producers in the Middle East have been forced to halt shipments due to supply disruptions caused by attacks on ships and energy infrastructure in the area. The closure of shipping lanes has affected nations including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and Kuwait, stopping the flow of millions of barrels of oil.