World Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump on His Historic Return to White House | Who Said What

Washington: World leaders extended their congratulations to President Donald Trump as he was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

PM Modi Congratulates President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump and extended his wishes for a successful term ahead. PM Modi took to X (formally Twitter) to wish Trump as he took over the White House for the second time.

“Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a successful term ahead!" the prime minister wrote.

Zelenskyy Congratulates Trump on Inauguration, Calls for Global Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Trump, emphasising the need for global unity and the resolution of international challenges.

Zelenskyy shared his thoughts on X, highlighting optimism for strengthened ties between the two nations.

“I congratulate President Trump and the American people on the inauguration of the 47th President of the United States. Today is a day of change and also a day of hope for the resolution of many problems, including global challenges,” Zelenskyy wrote.

He praised Trump’s “decisive” leadership and the potential of his "Peace Through Strength" policy, expressing hope for enhanced American leadership and a long-lasting, fair peace. “President Trump is always decisive, and the Peace Through Strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority,” he added.

Zelenskyy also underscored the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of democracies. “This century is being shaped right now, and we must all work together to ensure that it is a great and successful century for democracies, not those who want us to fail,” he noted.

The Ukrainian leader concluded with a message of solidarity and commitment to fostering stronger bilateral ties. “We wish you success, President Trump! We look forward to active and mutually beneficial cooperation. We are stronger together, and we can provide greater security, stability, and economic growth to the world and our two nations,” he said.

Spanish PM Congratulates Donald Trump on Inauguration as 47th U.S. President

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez congratulated Trump, expressing optimism about future collaboration between the two nations.

In a tweet shared on his official account, Sánchez said, "Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. We look forward to working with the new US administration to strengthen the strategic relationship between our countries and address common global challenges. #EUUS 🇪🇺🇺🇸"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Trump’s Inauguration: ‘The USA Is Our Closest Ally’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Donald Trump, emphasising the importance of the transatlantic relationship between the two nations. Scholz tweeted on X, saying, “Today, President Trump takes office. Congratulations!” Scholz wrote. “The USA is our closest ally, and a good transatlantic relationship is always the goal of our policy.”

Highlighting the strength of the European Union, Scholz added, “As an EU with 27 members and more than 400 million people, we are a strong community.

Egyptian President Congratulates Donald Trump on Presidential Inauguration

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the President of the United States and expressed his commitment to strengthening ties between the two nations. In a tweet, President El-Sisi highlighted the importance of their strategic partnership and his hopes for continued collaboration.

"I congratulate His Excellency President Donald Trump on the occasion of his inauguration as President of the United States of America," El-Sisi wrote on Twitter. “I affirm my commitment to continue working and cooperating with His Excellency to enhance the strategic relations between our two countries and to achieve our common interests, which serve the interests of both peoples and strengthen security and stability in our region and the world.”

El-Sisi further expressed his wishes for Trump's success, saying, “I wish President Trump all success and prosperity.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin Congratulates Trump As 47th US President

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States and expressed hope for better relations between the two countries during his administration.