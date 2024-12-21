World Meditation Day: Sri Sri Ravishankar Conducts Special Session for UN Event

New York: The United Nations marked the first-ever World Meditation Day on December 21 with an event titled ‘Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony’ at the Trusteeship Council in New York. Over 600 attendees, including global leaders, spiritual practitioners, and meditation enthusiasts, participated in this celebration.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Leads Global Meditation

Renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was the keynote speaker at the event. Speaking at 8 PM, Gurudev emphasized the transformative power of meditation in fostering unity and reducing stress worldwide. Following his speech, he conducted a special meditation session that brought together participants from diverse backgrounds. Sri Sri, often referred to as Gurudev, has dedicated over 40 years to promoting meditation across 180 countries, highlighting its role in building a peaceful and harmonious society.

A Unanimous UN Resolution

The UN officially declared December 21 as World Meditation Day, with this year’s theme being ‘Meditation for Global Peace and Harmony.’ The resolution, supported by countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Mexico, Andorra, and Liechtenstein, was unanimously adopted by the 193-member body earlier this month. The theme underscores meditation's ability to foster unity and tackle societal challenges through mental clarity and emotional resilience.

Ancient Practice, Global Relevance