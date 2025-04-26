Over 400 Injured, Several Feared Dead in Explosion at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port

A major explosion rocked the Shahid Rajaee port in Iran’s southern city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, injuring more than 400 people and several feared dead as per early media reports.

Local authorities said the blast happened due to several containers stored in the port’s wharf area. At least 406 people, according to Iranian state media, were rushed to the nearest hospitals after sustaining serious injuries. Officials have also expressed fears that there could be fatalities given the large number of workers present at the time of the explosion as per local media.

Massive Explosion Hits Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port

The cause of the blast remains unclear. However, a crisis management official told Iranian news outlets that emergency evacuations and rescue efforts were underway at the site.

The explosion, which shattered windows several kilometres away, forced authorities to suspend port operations as firefighters battled to control the fire. Semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that port activities were temporarily halted to prevent further damage.

Social media platforms quickly filled with videos showing the impact of the blast, including clips of a large plumes of black smoke rising above the port. One video, reportedly shot from a dashcam, captured the moment of the explosion.