'World Peace At Stake': Trump Announces 10% Tariffs On 8 Countries Over Greenland

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump ​on Saturday vowed ‌to implement a wave ‌of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is ⁠allowed to ‌purchase Greenland.

In a post on Truth ‍Social, Trump said 10% tariffs would come into effect ​on February 1 ‌on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Finland. Those tariffs would ⁠increase to ​25% on June ​1 and would continue until a deal ‍is ⁠reached for the United States to purchase ⁠Greenland, Trump said.