'World Peace At Stake': Trump Announces 10% Tariffs On 8 Countries Over Greenland
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to purchase Greenland.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said 10% tariffs would come into effect on February 1 on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Finland. Those tariffs would increase to 25% on June 1 and would continue until a deal is reached for the United States to purchase Greenland, Trump said.
