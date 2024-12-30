World Population to Hit 8.09 Billion on New Year's Day After 71 Million Increase in 2024

World population will be 8.09 billion on New Year's Day after a 71 million increase in 2024 | Image: Representative

New Delhi: The world population has been increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 and will be 8.09 billion people on January 1, New Year's Day, according to US Census Bureau estimates released Monday.

The global population grew by 0.9 percent in 2024, a slight slowdown compared to 2023, when it increased by 75 million people. According to estimates, by January 2025, there will be 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths every second worldwide.

In the United States, the population grew by 2.6 million people in 2024. As of New Year’s Day, the US population is projected to reach 341 million, according to the Census Bureau.

The United States was expected to have one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 9.4 seconds in January 2025.

International migration was expected to add one person to the US population every 23.2 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the US population by one person every 21.2 seconds, the Census Bureau said.

So far in the 2020s, the US population has grown by almost 9.7 million people, a 2.9 per cent growth rate. In the 2010s, the US grew by 7.4 per cent, which was the lowest rate since the 1930s.