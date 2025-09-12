World's First AI-made 'Minister' Takes Charge in Albania, Set To Tackle Corruption | Image: X

Albania has introduced an AI-generated bot named Diella, meaning "sun" in Albanian, to oversee public procurement and eliminate corruption in government contracts awarded to private companies for various projects.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is set to begin his fourth term, announced this initiative on Thursday.

According to a Reuters report, Diella will manage public procurement and will be impervious to bribes, threats, or attempts to curry favor.

“Diella is the first cabinet member who isn’t physically present but is virtually created by AI,” Prime Minister Rama said during a speech unveiling his new cabinet, as reported by Reuters.

He added that Diella will help make Albania "a country where public tenders are 100% free of corruption."

The awarding of such contracts has led to multiple corruption scandals in Albania. According to Reuters, experts describe Albania as a hub for gangs seeking to launder money from trafficking drugs and weapons worldwide.

Albania’s history of graft, linked to organized crime, has tarnished the country’s global image and hindered its EU accession ambitions, targeted for 2030.

Previously launched as a virtual assistant on the e-Albania platform, Diella assists with issuing state documents, reducing bureaucratic delays. However, concerns remain about potential manipulation of the AI, and public skepticism persists, with some citizens doubting its effectiveness in curbing corruption.

The Reuters report quoted a Facebook user saying: "Even Diella will be corrupted in Albania." Another user commented: "Stealing will continue, and Diella will be blamed."

Details on human oversight for Diella were not disclosed.

The new parliament, elected in May, convenes on Friday, with the government vote still unscheduled.