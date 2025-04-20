World's Most Air Polluted Countries List Out: Chad, Bangladesh, and Pakistan Top Chart

New Delhi: Air pollution remains a pressing global challenge, with numerous countries battling hazardous levels of particulate matter (PM2.5). As per IQAir's recent ranking, Chad tops the list as the world's most polluted country, followed by Bangladesh and Pakistan . Here's an overview of the top 10 most polluted countries, ranked by their annual average PM2.5 concentration (measured in micrograms per cubic meter).

Top 10 Most Polluted Countries (Annual Average PM2.5 Concentration)

Top Polluted Countries

Chad: With a staggering PM2.5 concentration of 91.8 μg/m³, Chad emerges as the most polluted country globally. Its air quality challenges are exacerbated by industrial emissions and desert dust storms.

Bangladesh: Second on the list, Bangladesh faces pollution largely driven by brick kilns, vehicular emissions, and industrial activities.

Pakistan: Ranking third, Pakistan struggles with pollution stemming from crop burning, vehicular emissions, and industrial waste.

India’s Position

India, with an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 50.6 μg/m³, ranks fifth among the world's most polluted countries. Despite ongoing efforts to improve air quality, many of its major cities, including Delhi, consistently record hazardous levels of pollution due to factors such as vehicular traffic, industrial emissions, and construction dust.

Regional Variations

Countries like Nepal, Uganda, and Rwanda also feature on the list, highlighting the global reach of air pollution challenges. Economic activities, geographical conditions, and insufficient pollution control measures contribute to poor air quality in these regions.