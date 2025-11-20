World's Richest Nations From US To Japan Are Pulling Back From Global Development Efforts: Study

London: Two dozen of the world's richest nations, including the United States and Japan, are pulling back from their global development push, a study published on Thursday shows, with many slashing aid budgets and redirecting funds through multilateral lenders. The Commitment to Development Index ranks 38 major economies across more than 100 data points to assess how their policies affect poorer nations in areas such as development finance, investment, migration, trade, environment and health, as well as security and technology. Sweden, Germany, Norway and Finland retained their place at the top of the list, which is compiled and published by Washington-based think tank Centre for Global Development every two years.

The United Kingdom gained two places to become number 5 in the latest ranking. That was based on data before the government announced its 40% aid cut, which is expected to see the country slide lower again in future index estimates. Meanwhile, the United States fell two places to number 28 in the ranking in this latest report; however, this did not reflect the billions of dollars in cuts in aid announced since Donald Trump became president."The changes the Trump administration is making are very significant," said Ian Mitchell, a senior policy fellow at the CGD, predicting a further slide.

The ranking is being published as South Africa is gearing up to host leaders of the Group of 20 major economies this weekend, where it will also hand over its presidency to the United States. Trump, who has slashed the U.S. foreign aid budget and shuttered USAID earlier this year, will not attend the first G20 summit in Africa. Many developed economies have cut aid in favour of defence spending.

There were some bright spots in the index, said Mitchell. More than three-quarters of countries reduced their emissions between 2019 and 2023, the research found, despite a rise in China that lifted the overall level. More countries were hosting migrants and refugees, he added. "While some improved on migration or environment, overall the trend is backward with arms exports, trade barriers and fossil fuel subsidies all rising," CGD said.

