World’s Fastest Bullet Train Hits 453 km/h In Pre-Service Trials In China

The CR450, the world’s fastest high-speed train, has begun pre-service testing on the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu railway line. | Image: Republic

China has unveiled the CR450, the world’s fastest high-speed train, which has begun pre-service testing on the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu railway line. In earlier trials, the train reached a staggering top speed of 453 km per hour (281 mph), showcasing its record-breaking potential.

Engineered for a maximum commercial speed of 400 km/h (248 mph) and a test speed of 450 km/h (280 mph), the CR450 represents a major upgrade over its predecessor, the CR400 Fuxing, which currently operates at 350 km/h. The new model boasts a sleeker, more aerodynamic design, including a longer nose, a roofline lowered by 20 cm, and a 50-ton reduction in weight, cutting air resistance by 22%.

Performance figures are equally impressive. The CR450 can accelerate from zero to 350 km/h in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds. In a recent demonstration, two CR450 trains crossed paths at a combined speed of 896 km/h, setting a new benchmark in rail velocity.