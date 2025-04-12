World’s Highest Bridge In China Cuts Travel Time from 1 Hour to Just 1 Min: All You Need to Know About

China is set to unveil the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in June, a groundbreaking 2-mile-long structure that will dramatically slash travel time in the region from an hour to just one minute. With a cost of £216 million (Rs 2200 crore), the bridge is a testament to the nation's remarkable engineering capabilities, standing more than 200 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower and weighing three times more.

Zhang Shenglin, a prominent Chinese politician, remarked, "This super project, spanning the ‘Earth’s crack,’ will not only highlight China’s engineering might but also help Guizhou realize its dream of becoming a world-class tourist destination."

The bridge's steel trusses alone weigh about 22,000 metric tons equivalent to three Eiffel Towers and were erected in an astonishingly short two months. According to Chief Engineer Li Zhao, "Watching this bridge take shape, day by day, and ultimately rise above the canyon, fills me with immense pride and accomplishment."

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge promises to be more than just a transportation route. Set to transform a rural area of China, it will attract tourists with its awe-inspiring location and cutting-edge design. Future plans for the area include a glass walkway, residential zones, and a world-record-breaking bungee jump.

China's bridge-building expertise is evident, with nearly half of the world’s 100 tallest bridges located within the country. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge joins the ranks of China’s other iconic structures, like the Beipanjiang Bridge, which at 1,854 feet, remains the tallest in the world since its completion in 2016.