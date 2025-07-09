X CEO Linda Yaccarino Quits Elon Musk's Company

In a surprising announcement on July 9, 2025, Linda Yaccarino revealed she is stepping down as CEO of X Corp., the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Yaccarino, who led the company for two years, shared her decision in a heartfelt post on X, reflecting on her tenure and the company's achievements. Her departure marks the end of a significant chapter for X, as the platform continues to evolve under the ownership of Elon Musk.

Yaccarino’s journey with X began in June 2023, when she took over as CEO following Elon Musk’s decision to step back from the role. In her announcement, she recalled the moment she embraced Musk’s vision for the platform: “After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏. When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.”

Her appointment came at a pivotal time for X, which Musk had acquired for $44 billion in October 2022. The platform faced challenges, including a significant drop in advertising revenue and criticism over content moderation policies. Yaccarino, a seasoned media executive with over a decade at NBCUniversal, was tasked with stabilizing the company and rebuilding relationships with advertisers.

Here Is What You Need To Know

Under Yaccarino’s leadership, X underwent what she described as a “historic business turnaround.” She expressed pride in the team’s efforts, stating, “I’m incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.” The company introduced innovations like Community Notes, a feature allowing users to fact-check and add context to posts, which helped enhance the platform’s credibility. Additionally, Yaccarino hinted at the upcoming launch of X Money, a feature aimed at expanding X’s ambitions to become an “Everything App” similar to WeChat, integrating social media, payments, and other services.

Challenges And Controversies

Yaccarino’s tenure was not without hurdles. After Musk’s acquisition, X faced a significant valuation drop, with Fidelity estimating a 79% decline in value by September 2024 compared to the purchase price. The platform also grappled with public backlash over increased hate speech, with a 2023 report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate noting a rise in harmful content. This led to major advertisers pulling back from the platform.

Additionally, Yaccarino’s leadership was sometimes overshadowed by Musk’s prominent role. As noted in a 2023 WIRED article, Musk’s hands-on approach and public persona often made it difficult for Yaccarino to establish her authority fully. Despite her operational autonomy, Musk’s influence remained a defining factor, with some analysts questioning whether she could fully steer the company’s direction.

Yaccarino’s exit coincides with X’s integration into xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by Musk. In her post, she alluded to this transition, saying, “Now, the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with @xai.” On March 28, 2025, xAI acquired X in an all-stock deal valuing the platform at $33 billion, with a total valuation of $45 billion including debt. This move aligns with Musk’s vision to integrate AI technologies, such as xAI’s Grok and Aurora models, into X.