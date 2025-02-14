X Employee Wishes Elon Musk 'Happy Valentine'; Her Mother Calls Him a 'Hero', He Responds

New York: An employee of at X shares screenshot of her mother's recent msg calling her boss Elon Musk ‘hero’. She posted the screenshot with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day,” and tagged Musk in the post. The billionaire entrepreneur reacted with a heart emoji, drawing widespread attention from users on the platform.

Musk’s response quickly made the post viral, prompting numerous reactions from users. While some praised the tech mogul, others shared their own humorous takes on the conversation.

Meanwhile, X users also noticed a special Valentine's Day animation on the platform’s 'like' button, which appeared in the shape of a heart.

A user commented, “Yes, he is. How awesome it would be to work for him.”

Another wrote, “Elon is special.”