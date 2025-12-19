'Xi Jinping A Reliable Friend': Putin Hails Russia-China Ties At Year-End Presser

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the annual year-end question-and-answer session in Moscow on Friday, answering questions from the media and the public on multiple topics ranging from international politics to family planning. Notably, the Kremlin chief also took questions from foreign media which are considered “not friendly” in Moscow.

While speaking on Russia's relation with China, Putin called Chinese President Xi Jinping his “reliable friend” and a stable ally of Russia. He stated, “I view President Xi as my reliable friend and a stable partner.”

'Russia-China Ties Key To Global Stability'

Shedding new light on the Russia-China relations, the Kremlin chief said, “Our relation is developing in a steady fashion. Our relations are developing, entering into different spheres and domains. It is a source of joy for me. It covers high tech, education, humanitarian ties and exploration of outer space.”

Noting that Russia and China cooperates on various levels, Putin said, “This is something that testifies to the high level of trust in our countries. We even cooperate in the military field, and we conduct joint drills on a regular basis. I think it would be fair for me to underscore that Russian Chinese cooperation is a significant factor of stability across the world."

Putin further stated that Russian and Chinese defence ministries are in constant contacts. He added, "They coordinate on the issues of the current agenda. I am hopeful that this is the thing in which we will keep continuing our ties with our Chinese friends for the near future and the distant future.”