Yemeni Missile Strike Israel's Ben Gurion Airport Triggers Panic, Flights Cancelled

New Delhi: Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile towards Israel that landed near Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday, prompting air raid sirens and chaos at the country's main international airport. The strike, seen as a direct targeting of civilian infrastructure, forced Israeli authorities to suspend all flights and triggered scenes of panic among passengers.

Videos posted online showed plumes of smoke rising near Terminal 3, close to the airport parking area. The missile, reportedly hypersonic, managed to bypass both Israeli and US air defense systems, raising fresh concerns over regional security.

The Israeli military confirmed a projectile was fired from Yemen and said it was investigating how the missile reached so close to a high-security area. “The incident is under review,” the IDF said in a brief statement. A Reuters journalist present at the airport reported hearing warning sirens, followed by passengers rushing toward designated shelters.

Though no fatalities were reported, Israel’s emergency services said at least two people were hospitalized with light injuries, while others were treated on the spot for trauma and shock.

Airport authorities confirmed the missile struck a road near Terminal 3, scattering debris and prompting a full shutdown of operations. Incoming and outgoing flights were canceled, stranding thousands of travelers.

The Houthis, aligned with Iran and known for targeting shipping routes and strategic sites, claimed responsibility for the launch, saying it was in support of Palestinians in Gaza. But this latest strike—aimed at a civilian travel hub—has drawn international concern, with many calling it a reckless provocation that could drag the region deeper into conflict.