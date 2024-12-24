Yemen's Houthis Fire Hypersonic Missile Near Tel-Aviv, Israel Vows To Eliminate Rebel Group Leaders'

Sanaa: Yemen's Houthis on Tuesday said that they have launched a "hypersonic" ballistic missile at a military target in Jaffa near Tel Aviv, Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that "the heads of the Houthis" would face a similar fate to "[Yahya] Sinwar in Gaza, [Ismail] Haniyeh in Tehran, and [Hassan] Nasrallah in Beirut," referencing the leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah.

Israel has struck both civilian and military infrastructure in Yemen without targeting specific individuals. During a visit to an Arrow air defense system battery, which intercepted the Houthi missile over Israel overnight, Defense Minister Israel Katz declared: “Just as we dealt with Sinwar in Gaza, Haniyeh in Tehran, and Nasrallah in Beirut, we will address the heads of the Houthis in Sanaa or anywhere in Yemen,” according to a report in Times of Israel.