Yes, I’m Alive: Netanyahu’s New Proof of Life Video Takes a Dig at Ali Larijani’s Death

Benjamin Netanyahu wants the rumour mongers to get this straight, loud and clear: he is alive, and he is showing all ten fingers to prove it. For days, social media has been buzzing with wild claims about his death, AI-generated doubles, and even bizarre footage suggesting he had “six fingers.” Now, the Israeli Prime Minister has stepped out once again to silence the noise with a fresh video appearance.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu appeared alongside US Ambassador Mike Huckabee in a clip meant to put an end to the speculation. Huckabee, with a touch of humor, said that President Donald Trump had sent him to personally check on Netanyahu’s well-being. Netanyahu responded with a smile and a firm statement: “Yes, Mike. Yes, I’m alive.”

This latest video follows an earlier café clip that Netanyahu posted to mock the conspiracy theories. In that video, he casually ordered coffee and lifted both hands to the camera, inviting viewers to count his fingers. “Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here… and here,” he said, directly addressing the viral “six-finger” claims. He even joked in Hebrew, saying he was “dead for coffee,” a phrase that means someone really loves something. The café video was designed to be informal, almost playful, showing him in a relaxed setting while still tackling the rumours head-on.

But Netanyahu’s new appearance wasn’t just about debunking rumours. He also used the moment to send a pointed message about Israel’s ongoing strikes against senior Iranian leaders, including Ali Larijani. Referring to a “punch card” of names being erased, Netanyahu made it clear that Israel, with US support, is determined to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Huckabee played along, joking that he was relieved his own name wasn’t on the card.

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In both appearances, Netanyahu’s tone has been consistent - dismissive of the false claims but also humorous enough to make the debunking memorable. By showing up in everyday scenarios, whether sipping coffee or walking with Huckabee, he is trying to make the point that he is not hiding, nor is he replaced by some AI double.

The repeated videos are less about politics and more about visibility. They are meant to reassure the public, counter viral speculation, and remind viewers that Netanyahu is still active. Whether through a café joke or a walk with a US envoy, his message remains the same: “Yes, I’m alive.”