‘Bring It on’: Iran Parliament Speaker’s Explosive Warning to Trump After ‘Stone Age’ Threat

Tehran: In the midst of escalating tensions between Iran-US-Israel, Iran's highest leadership has sent a strongly worded statement that has drawn attention from around the world. This time, the message is defiant and extremely personal rather than diplomatic.

Shortly after Donald Trump's speech to the country, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf sent him a strong warning. The message was posted with the following caption on Iranian Press TV's X handle:

“Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf to Trump: Listen up... You Come for Our Home… You Meet the Whole Family.”

A personal message

Qalibaf’s statement stood out not just for its tone, but for how personal it was. Addressing Trump directly, he began with a striking line:

“Listen up. Back when I was eighteen years old, I grabbed my rifle and ran straight into the fight to defend the soil of my beloved, unbreakable Iran, the only home I ever knew.”

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He went on to recall the loss of his brother during the war:

“My brother, Hassan, he laid it all on the line in that same fight for our homeland. He never came back home. To this day, I still ache to wrap my arms around him one more time. That kind of pain never leaves a man.”

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Qalibaf also spoke about losing fellow fighters who were “not blood but family,” highlighting the sacrifices made during the conflict years.

“We are not warmongers… but we will fight”

While stressing that Iran does not seek war, Qalibaf made it clear that the country is prepared to defend itself if needed.

“We are not warmongers. But when the time comes to defend our homeland, every last one of us becomes a soldier.”

He claimed that a nationwide campaign has already seen massive participation:

“Right now, in less than a week, a powerful national campaign sweeping across the country has brought forward around 7 million Iranians who have already stepped up and declared they're ready to pick up arms and stand in defense of our nation.”

Reinforcing his point, he added:

"Let me tell you somethin’ straight from the gut: Iranians don’t just talk about defending their country, we bleed for it. We’ve done it before, and we’re ready to do it again."

He ended his message with a sharp warning:

“You come for our home… you’re gonna meet the whole family. Locked, loaded, and standing tall. Bring it on.”

Trump’s “stone age” warning

Qalibaf’s message came hours after Trump’s speech from the White House, where he said the war was “nearing completion” but warned of stronger action.

Trump stated:

“We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks, we’re going to bring them back to the stone ages, where they belong.”

Soon after, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth echoed the sentiment in a brief post, writing: “Back to the Stone Age.”

The phrase is often used to describe large-scale destruction of infrastructure through heavy bombing.

The Conflict Between Iran-US-Israel