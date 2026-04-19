‘You Gave Me Clearance…’: Distress Audio Reveals Chaos During Attack on Indian Tanker in Hormuz

New Delhi: Two Indian-flagged tankers retreated from the Strait of Hormuz after coming under fire from Iranian forces yesterday.

The incident occurred in a vital maritime corridor, responsible for transporting 20% of global oil and gas, that has become a flashpoint for the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States. According to sources, the ships sustained no damage and no crew members were injured during the encounter.

Frantic call

Newly released audio captures the chaotic moments during the attack, featuring a crew member from the crude oil tanker Sanmar Herald attempting to communicate with the Iranian Navy.

The 30-second distress call, shared by maritime intelligence firm Tanker Trackers, highlights the breakdown in communication that occurred as the Indian-flagged vessels were fired upon. Despite the tension recorded in the message, official reports confirm that the ships remained intact and no personnel were harmed.

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"Sepah Navy. Sepah Navy. This is motor tanker Sanmar Herald. You gave me clearance to go. My name is second on your list. You are firing now. Let me turn back," the individual was heard saying.

Reportedly, officials said the supertanker was carrying nearly 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil at the time of the incident.

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The British military said that two gunboats from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard opened fire on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said it had reimposed restrictions on the vital waterway. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre said the tanker and crew were reported safe, without identifying the vessel or its destination.

Iran Envoy Summoned

New Delhi summoned the Iranian ambassador after the incident and conveyed India's "deep concern" over the firing incident. The Foreign Secretary "noted the importance that India attached to the safety of merchant shipping and mariners and recalled that Iran had earlier facilitated the safe passage of several ships bound for India," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"Reiterating his concern at this serious incident of firing on merchant ships, Foreign Secretary urged the Ambassador to convey India's views to the authorities in Iran and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait," the MEA said. The ambassador "undertook to convey these views to the Iranian authorities," the ministry added.

The Confusion Over Hormuz

The United States pressed ahead with its campaign to choke off Iranian ports and Iran reversed an initial move to reopen the waterway. Confusion over the critical chokepoint threatened to deepen the energy crisis roiling the global economy and push the two countries toward renewed conflict, even as mediators expressed confidence a new deal was within reach.

Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Commission, said that the strait was “returning to the status quo,” which he had earlier described as ships requiring Iranian naval authorization and toll payment before transiting.