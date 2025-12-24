'You Had Him Killed To Derail Elections': Osman Hadi's Brother's Big Charge Against Yunus

New Delhi: In a shocking allegation against the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh, Sharif Omar Hadi, the brother of slain Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi claimed that a certain section within the government had orchestrated the killing to derail the upcoming February 2026 election.

According to a report by a Bangladesh daily, thedailystar.net, Sharif Hadi claimed that the current interim government got his brother killed only to use his death as an issue to foil the election.

“It is you who had Osman Hadi killed, and now you are trying to foil the election by using this as an issue,” Hadi was quoted as saying, while he was speaking at a “Shahidi Shopoth” (Martyr’s Oath) programme organised by Inqilab Moncho near the National Museum at Shahbagh.

Expressing that the government has not made any tangible progress to find out who was responsible for Hadi's murder, Hadi urged them to ensure a “speedy trial” so that the polls are not impacted.

According to the daily, Omar Hadi also claimed that his brother was killed since he did not bow to any agency or “foreign masters.”

Moreover, the report also pointed out that Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber reiterated the 30-working-day ultimatum given to the government to arrest Hadi's killers. The demand was first announced in a press statement on Monday.

Jaber claimed that Osman's killing is part of a "deep conspiracy" to destroy the achievements of the July uprising. He claimed that there Hadi's death may be a due to a covert operation by international intelligence agencies. Jaber wanted the Yunus' government to present the killers through an impartial investigation backed by international agencies within a stipulated time. Jaber claimed that if the government fails to do so, which they would step up their protest.

What Happened On December 12

Sharif Osman Hadi, a student leader associated with the July Uprising, was shot while he was travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area on December 12. According to reports, two assailants riding a motorcycle pulled up beside his vehicle and shot him. He was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. When doctors found severe brain stem damage, he was airlifted to Singapore for better medical treatment.

Aftermath of Hadi's Death

Hadi died on December 18 which sparked protests across Bangladesh. The July Uprising hero's death led to large scale violence, especially at Indian Commissions across governments since the protesters blamed Indian of orchestrating the attacks on Hadi, who was a strong critic of India's alleged hegemony in the region.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah after widespread protests in Bangladesh and the brutal murder of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district. Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old youth, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

In an interview with ANI, Sheikh Hasina said that the killing of Osman Hadi was a reflection of the lawlessness under the present interim government.

"This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus. Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it. Such incidents destabilise Bangladesh internally but also our relationships with neighbours who are watching with justified alarm. India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together. When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses. This is the reality of Yunus' Bangladesh," she said.