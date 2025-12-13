'You Promised Free Speech': Imran Khan’s Ex-Wife Urges Elon Musk Over Alleged Visibility Suppression on X

New Delhi: Imran Khan’s former wife has made a direct public appeal to X owner Elon Musk, alleging that posts related to the former Pakistan prime minister are being suppressed on the platform.

In a post on X, she described the situation as a “personal plea”, claiming that her two sons have been denied any contact with their father, Imran Khan, who she said has been “held unlawfully (according to the UN) for 22 months of solitary confinement”.

“My two sons have not been allowed to see or speak to their father, Imran Khan,” she wrote, alleging prolonged isolation and lack of basic rights. She further claimed that X remains “the only place left where we can still tell the world he is a political prisoner without basic human rights” but alleged that even this avenue is being restricted.

According to her, posts mentioning Imran Khan receive “almost zero” reach, particularly within Pakistan, and often globally as well. She accused the platform of throttling visibility whenever she posts about him.

“Yet every time I post about him, the reach inside Pakistan (and often globally) is throttled to almost zero,” the post said. Calling out Musk’s stated commitment to free expression, she added, “You promised free speech, not ‘speech but no one hears it’.”

She concluded by urging Musk to intervene directly, asking him to “fix the visibility filtering” on her account so that her message about Imran Khan’s detention could reach a wider audience.

Earlier, the UN experts called out and asked Pakistan's government to take immediate and effective action to address reports of inhumane and undignified detention conditions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning that they could amount to torture and other inhuman or degrading treatment.

The message was shared by the UN Special Rapporteur on torture, Alice Jill Edwards, on Friday, who urged the Government of Pakistan to take immediate and effective action “I call on Pakistani authorities to ensure that Khan's conditions of detention fully comply with international norms and standards,” Edwards said.