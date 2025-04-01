You're Only Punishing Your Son: Influencer Ashley St. Clair Responds to Musk's 'Don't Know If Child's Mine or Not' Remark

Washington DC: MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair, who claims to have given birth to Elon Musk's 13th child, has hit back at the Tesla CEO after he suggested he was uncertain whether the child is his. St. Clair accused Musk of “punishing their son” instead of taking responsibility, following Musk’s comments about his willingness to determine paternity.

The situation escalated after Musk responded to a video by far-right activist Laura Loomer. In the video, Loomer highlighted St. Clair selling her Tesla Model S, supposedly due to Musk's "60 per cent" reduction in child support payments.

In his response, Musk denied the accusation, asserting, "I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed. Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year."

St. Clair, however, was quick to respond, stating, "Elon, we asked you to confirm paternity through a test before our child (who you named) was even born. You refused. And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for “disobedience.” But you’re really only punishing your son."

She continued her criticism, saying, "It’s ironic that your last effort in court was to try to gag me while you use a social media channel you literally own to distribute derogatory messages about me and our child to the entire world. It’s all about control with you, and everyone can see it. America needs you to grow up, you petulant man-child."

What is the Case?

It all began earlier this year when St. Clair publicly announced that she and Musk have a child together. Soon after, she filed a petition for sole custody in the New York Supreme Court, claiming that Musk had met their child only three times and had no involvement in the baby’s care. Her legal team also accused Musk of trying to suppress her public statements. "He filed an emergency application to gag Ashley and prevent her from communicating about his actions," they noted in a report from *US Today*.

St. Clair has maintained that Musk is the father, asserting in legal filings that she had no sexual relations with anyone else during the time of conception. To support her claim, she also shared text messages purportedly sent by Musk, including one from November 2024 where he wrote, "I want to knock you up again," and another from February saying, "Well, we do have a legion of kids to make."