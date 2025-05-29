'You're Warned Against Illegal Travel Agencies': Iran After Three Indians Go Missing

The Iranian Embassy in India has issued an update on the case of the three Indian Nationals who have gone missing in Iran. The Iranian embassy, in a post on X, said they are investigating the matter closely and that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is also being informed about the developments in the probe.

The statement said that all the necessary measures are being taken to trace the missing individuals. In addition to this, the embassy strongly warned Indians to be cautious of unauthorized or illegal travel agencies offering overseas travel, highlighting the risks involved in using such agents in light of this incident.

Indians Go Missing In Iran

Three Indian businessmen have gone missing in Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Yogesh Panchal, Mohammad Sadeeque, and Sumeet Sud have not been in contact with their families since early this year.

The three individuals had travelled to Iran between December 2024 and early January 2025 for business purposes. According to reports, Yogesh Panchal and Mohammad Sadeeque entered the country under Iran’s 15-day visa waiver programme.

Panchal had recently launched an export venture focused on dry fruits and apples and was reportedly in Iran to explore commercial partnerships. The men were last known to be staying in Tehran’s Baherestan area, but communications with them ceased shortly after their arrival.

Families Fear Detention

Concerned family members contacted the Indian Embassy in Tehran after being unable to reach the trio for an extended period.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the Embassy said, “Family members of 3 Indian citizens have informed the Embassy of India that their relatives are missing after having travelled to Iran. The Embassy has strongly taken up this matter with the Iranian authorities, and requested that the missing Indians should be urgently traced and their safety should be ensured.”

The Embassy also confirmed that it is in constant touch with the families in India, providing regular updates on developments.