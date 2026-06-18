'YOU'RE WELCOME!': Trump's Triumphant Post After Signing Iran Peace Deal, Says 'The World Will Be Safe'
US President Donald Trump made a triumphant social media post, praising his move to sign of the peace agreement intended to conclude the war with Iran. He concluded his remarks by telling the public, "you are welcome", apparently suggesting that Americans should thank him for averting catastrophe.
- World News
- 3 min read
Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday made a triumphant social media post, praising his move to sign of the peace agreement intended to conclude the war with Iran.
In a statement on Truth Social, President Trump emphasised that the deal secures American safety and stabilises global oil supplies, concluding his remarks by telling the public, "you are welcome", apparently suggesting that Americans should thank him for averting total catastrophe.
“Oil is flowing, Iran can never have a nuclear weapon (the world will be safe!),” the President wrote, noting that the stock markets are also roaring.
He added, “Jobs are at records, and prices are dropping (affordability!) Out country is strong, safe, and respected like never before. You're welcome!”
Advertisement
Trump signed the peace deal in France during the G7 Summit.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who also signed the deal, called it a “historic document”.
Advertisement
Sharing a picture of the deal that bore the signatures of both leaders, Pezeshkian added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been committed and steadfast to global peace while preserving its dignity and independence, as well as to progress and regional cooperation."
The 14-Point Deal
- The US and Iran agreed to an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, while committing not to threaten or use force against each other and to respect Lebanon's sovereignty.
- Both countries pledged to respect each other's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and refrain from interfering in internal affairs.
- The two sides agreed to conclude negotiations on a final agreement within 60 days, with the possibility of extending the deadline through mutual consent.
- The US will begin lifting its naval blockade immediately and completely end it within 30 days, while also withdrawing military forces from Iran's vicinity within 30 days of the final agreement.
- Iran will ensure free and safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days and will work with Oman and other Gulf states on the future administration of the strategic waterway.
- The US committed to supporting a reconstruction and economic development programme for Iran worth at least USD 300 billion as part of the final agreement.
- Washington pledged to gradually lift all sanctions on Iran, including unilateral US sanctions and measures linked to UN Security Council and IAEA resolutions, according to an agreed schedule.
- Iran reaffirmed that it would neither develop nor acquire nuclear weapons. Both sides agreed to discuss the future of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, including downblending under IAEA supervision, along with broader nuclear issues.
- Until a final agreement is reached, Iran will maintain the current status of its nuclear programme while the US will refrain from imposing new sanctions or deploying additional forces in the region.
- The US agreed to issue immediate waivers allowing exports of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and related services, including banking, insurance, and transportation.
- Washington also committed to making Iran's frozen or restricted funds available, with procedures for their release to be finalised during negotiations.
- A joint monitoring mechanism will be established to oversee the implementation of both the MoU and the eventual final agreement.
- Formal negotiations on the final agreement will begin once implementation starts on key provisions relating to the ceasefire, Strait of Hormuz, sanctions waivers, and release of frozen assets.
- The final agreement will be endorsed through a United Nations Security Council resolution.