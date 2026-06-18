'YOU'RE WELCOME!': Trump's Triumphant Post After Signing Iran Peace Deal, Says 'The World Will Be Safe'

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday made a triumphant social media post, praising his move to sign of the peace agreement intended to conclude the war with Iran.

In a statement on Truth Social, President Trump emphasised that the deal secures American safety and stabilises global oil supplies, concluding his remarks by telling the public, "you are welcome", apparently suggesting that Americans should thank him for averting total catastrophe.

“Oil is flowing, Iran can never have a nuclear weapon (the world will be safe!),” the President wrote, noting that the stock markets are also roaring.

He added, “Jobs are at records, and prices are dropping (affordability!) Out country is strong, safe, and respected like never before. You're welcome!”

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Trump's triumphant social media post after signing Iran peace deal

Trump signed the peace deal in France during the G7 Summit.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who also signed the deal, called it a “historic document”.

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Sharing a picture of the deal that bore the signatures of both leaders, Pezeshkian added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been committed and steadfast to global peace while preserving its dignity and independence, as well as to progress and regional cooperation."

Signature of Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the peace deal

The 14-Point Deal