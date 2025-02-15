'You Still Take My Breath Away': Barack and Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumours With Mushy Valentine's Day Posts

New Delhi: Barack and Michelle Obama have been in the news for quite some time, not for something positive but for divorce rumours doing rounds following their absence as a couple in big political events. Amid the ongoing buzz around the power couple's divorce, Barack and Michelle Obama have shared mushy Valentine's Day posts for each other on their respective social media accounts.

‘You Take My Breath Away’: Barack Obama's Romantic Valentine's Day Post for Wife Michelle

Sharing an unseen selfie with his wife and former First Lady of US, Michelle Obama, ex-US President Barack Obama wrote, “Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day @MichelleObama.” The couple can be seen smiling to the camera, looking very much in love as opposed to the news surrounding them.

‘You’re My Rock. Always Have Been. Always Will Be': Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama has also wished her husband on Valentine's Day, with a very sweet message. Her post, which also has the same picture as the one shared by her husband, reads, “If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you,@BarackObama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!”

Trouble in Paradise for Barack Obama and Michelle Obama?

Amid reports of trouble in their relationship, speculation has arisen about an alleged affair between former US President Barack Obama and "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston, further fueling rumours about the state of the Obamas' marriage. The social media buzz surrounding the rumours gained traction after journalist Megyn Kelly addressed the speculation on her platforms, stating, “I don’t know whether it is true.”

Meanwhile, an X user has stirred speculation by claiming that a leaked message, allegedly from a friend of Jennifer Aniston, confirms her relationship with Barack Obama, describing it as “definitely not a secret” among her close circle. “He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle", the friend claimed quoting the alleged message.

The message further revealed, “At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair came up casually—Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it’s definitely not a secret among her closest friends.”

Jennifer Aniston Rubbishes Dating Rumours With Barack Obama

'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston had earlier addressed the rumours during her October 2024 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. A clip from the episode is now making waves on social media amid claims of trouble in Obamas' paradise.

When presented with the InTouch magazine cover linking her to former President Barack Obama, Aniston rubbished the claims with a laugh, calling it a "made-up story by a cheesy tabloid."